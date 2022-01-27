Chuck Schumer Plans Rapid Confirmation For SCOTUS Nominee

Despite what Susan Collins says, Chuck Schumer plans to push through the next SCOTUS nominee very quickly -- just like Amy Coney Barrett:

Senate sources also say that the Senate can act on the Biden nominee before Justice Stephen Breyer officially steps down from the court. So Democrats expect to hold hearings and votes before Breyer officially steps aside at the end of his term. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 26, 2022

Susan Collins: “As you know, I felt that the timetable for the last nominee was too compressed. This time there is no need for any rush. We can take our time, have hearings, go through the process, which is a very important one it is a lifetime appointment after all.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 27, 2022

You mean, like how you so thoughtfully confirmed an accused rapist who no one knows paid off his debts, Susie?

If I were to try to parody Susan Collins, it would've looked a lot like this. But the media'll still treat her as a serious, *moderate* broker and Dems'll still be super-nice! DiFi may even give her a hug!! And ~12 of ME Dems'll keep voting for her til the day she drops..🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) January 27, 2022

The Washington Post editorial board is already calling on Biden to pick a Supreme Court nominee who shares Breyer's vision of an apolitical judiciary. Impossible to overstate how bleak the next few days of op-eds are gonna be. https://t.co/7BaGXtIUMI pic.twitter.com/9CYmHx83tr — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) January 26, 2022

The funny thing about these “qualifications” arguments for SCOTUS is it is an entirely political institution now. I know law professors don’t like to hear this but the Supreme Court isn’t about the law— it’s about politics. The justices are just votes. — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) January 27, 2022

The right-wing donors who stocked the Court with its 6-3 supermajority will deploy massive dark-money firepower to try and defeat Biden's nominee. I hope the White House & our allies are prepared for the fight. We cannot allow donor interests to tighten their grip on the Court. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 26, 2022

My SCOTUS prediction is that the potential combination of the first Black woman nominee and the current GOP/right-wing media fixation with critical race theory is going to get extremely ugly. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 26, 2022

Tucker Calrson says insisting on a Black woman for SCOTUS nominee is "exactly why Americans hated segregation" pic.twitter.com/h1J5gA8fOK — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 27, 2022

Reagan promised to appoint the first woman to #SCOTUS, and it was generally viewed as both a savvy political move and an overdue breaking of the glass ceiling.



Biden promises to appoint the first black woman to #SCOTUS, and the righties throw a fit.



I wonder what’s different… pic.twitter.com/eOnTFHpYZy — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 27, 2022