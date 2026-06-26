Megyn Kelly's Appalling Racist Tirade Against Haitians

Former Fox News host Megan Kelly went on a full-on racist, white nationalistic rant after the Supreme Court issued two new racist rulings.

Karoli wrote this after the court rulings, "Rascist Supreme Court "Justice" Sam Alito and his gang of fellow fascists gave Trump the green light to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people in the U.S. legally in a 6-3 decision in Mullin v. Doe, allowing the government to deport these refugees back to the countries from which they came."

I thought only the worst of the worst would be deported by Tom "General Zod" Homan.

KELLY: Go home, get out. We know our country's better than yours. That's because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values. You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it. And half of you people, more than half, you won't assimilate. We don't want you. We don't care if you're offended. Get out, go home, go back to fucking Haiti.

Kelly even jumped on the lie that JD Vance created about migrants eating cats and dogs in Minnesota.

You can't be much more racist than this.

Of all the people I would have imaged ending up as an obnoxious white nationalist, Megyn Kelly was low on my list. https://t.co/FXPerSyWtf — Richard Spencer 🇺🇦 (@RichardBSpencer) June 26, 2026