Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Being An Ally
By TengrainJune 13, 2026

Above, from Louis and Noel B TV, Happy Pride. There's a lesson in being a good ally.

On this date in 1866 US House of Representatives passes the 14th Amendment.

Election Law Blog reports on the Roberts Court’s effective nullification of the Voting Rights Act.

The Cross Section proposes an election message: Not “You’re stupid for voting for Republicans,” but “Republicans think you’re stupid.” Might work!

The Mouthy Renegade has a different message: "Fuck Your Feelings."

JobsAnger asks, "Is Musk's Space X I.P.O. The Universe's Biggest Ponzi Scheme?"

Bonus Track: Be a good ally! You can find a Pride celebration near you!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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