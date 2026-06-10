Ron Johnson: We Don't Need No Stinking Ebola Vaccine

Sen Ron Johnson (QAnon-Moscow) sat down for an interview with Cara Castronuova of LindellTV to sound the alarm that the federal government is setting the public up for more mass vaccinations as they did with COVID. It didn't take them long to get into the paranoid conspiracy theories:

CASTRONUOVA: Could this happen again, where they force inject the population with something nefarious? ROJO: They're setting us up for it. Hantavirus. Ebola. I mean, Ebola is something that's just so aggressive, it generally snuffs itself out. If you just have basic procedures, you know, quarantines, that kind of stuff. I mean, you can, you can snuff out an Ebola deal.

Not only does his theory that Ebola can be easily contained contradict scientific findings, but he also contradicts himself by pointing out that the FIFA tourists could bring Ebola to the United States.

If that wasn't crazy enough for you, cheer up! RoJo had more craziness to share:

Where's the talk about treatment? Let's put a lot of time and effort into treating childhood infectious diseases. Let's talk about, you know, because that's why they sabotaged things like Ivermectin, why hospitals weren't administering it. It wasn't profitable. Rembe is highly profitable to them. But if there would have been an effective treatment for COVID, they never would have gotten emergency use authorization.

RoJo is absolutely batshit crazy on this. The best cure for any disease is not to get it in the first place, which is where vaccines come in. And the price of a vaccine is negligible when compared to the cost of a room in intensive care while they try to treat the disease. And not getting Ebola has a zero percentage of dying from it, whereas the disease itself has a 25-90% fatality rate.

It's time for RoJo to take a page from his colleagues and retire early. He can live in his mansion in Florida and not hurt anyone with his insanity.