Roberts Court Expands Trump's Power And Kneecaps Congress

The corrupt MAGA Roberts Court mostly ruled against Donald Trump today, rejecting his appeal in the E Jean Carroll case, protecting mail-in voting and blocked Trump from firing Lisa Cook.

BUT, they did give him a big win that is going to be highly consequential. He is now able to fire independent regulators, a power that no other President has ever had. The case was brought by Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter after he fired her shortly after he began his second term. No other President has tried to exert such power over independent regulators - it would have been unheard of. Trump tried it and the Supreme Court has decided that he can do it - and I guess all future Presidents can as well. (Ed. note: You know they'll find a way to prevent a Dem president from doing that)

In the 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court gave Trump and all future presidents the power to "remove members of supposedly independent federal agencies that carry out functions under the executive branch of government."

All 6 conservative justices ruled in Trump's favor, of course.

Trump, in a Truth Social post on the ruling, called it a “BIG WIN.” He wrote (or Steven Cheung or some other whackjob in the WH comms team wrote) “This Decision was long sought by United States Presidents, dating all the way back to the 1930s. It is such an Honor to be the sitting President who won this Historic and Unprecedented Ruling, one of the most important ever given with respect to Presidential Powers.”

Trump was asked if he plans to fire more people as a result of the ruling later in the day and he said “I don’t think so. It gives me the right, and not me, it gives a president the right to do what the president should have the right to do, and it’s very interesting. It’s a big ruling.”

Slaughter was interviewed by CNBC shortly after the opinion came out and said she was “disappointed in the ruling.” She went on to say "I think what matters is exactly what President Trump said: it is unprecedented and it takes a massive amount of power away from Congress, and to the president to shape economic decision-making in a way that will reward the rich and powerful, and at the expense of ordinary Americans...And political isn’t even the only problem. The problem is where it becomes something that rewards political and campaign contributions, friends and allies of the president, rather than being decisions that are made on the merits.”

She added, “And for honest businesses, that should be very concerning.”

The most corrupt Chief Justice in history said: “The President may remove his subordinates at will. The FTC unquestionably exercises executive power, and must therefore be controlled by the Chief Executive."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor came out, guns blazing, in a "scathing dissent", saying that the Slaughter opinion makes it clear that “perhaps worst of all, the Court today forgets its place,” and that “the majority reshapes our Government.” She added “Today, this Court undoes centuries of political practice. The Court gives the President a power unknown even to the English Crown against which the Founders revolted. This case should have begun and ended with this Court’s unanimous decision from almost a century ago: Humphrey’s Executor.”

Sen. Dick Durbin said in a statement: "The Supreme Court just overturned well-established precedent to greenlight Donald Trump’s threats to independent federal agencies. Now, this President can fire whomever he perceives as his enemy at these agencies without so much as citing cause. This ruling is an affront to good governance and the point of ‘independent’ federal agencies in the first place.”

We must expand the Supreme Court as soon as the next Democrat takes office. In fact, short of closing ICE, this is the top issue to many.