SCOTUS Denies Trump's Demand To Withhold Docs From Jan 6th Committee

BREAKING NEWS OUT OF THE SUPREME COURT!

The Supreme Court has denied Trump's request to withhold documents from the January 6th Committee, denying his assertion that he has any right to executive privilege. This is the last stop. Trump cannot appeal any more.

Read the entire document here or below.

Twitter was aflutter:

Wonder why Justice Thomas dissented... Wonder if it has anything to do with his wife's actions on that day 🤷🏾 — Kerim (@UCLAKerim) January 19, 2022

New: SCOTUS overwhelmingly rejects Trump's bid to block Jan 6 evidence.



The decision notes Trump's legal claims were so weak they would "fail" even if he were still President. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 19, 2022

JUST IN: The Supreme Court DENIES Trump’s attempt to withhold documents from the January 6th Committee.



He just cannot stop losing! — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 19, 2022

Thomas sided with Trump. I’m betting his wife shows up in some of those documents... — Stop the World. I Want to Get Off! (@bonitalea) January 19, 2022

Maybe he can appeal to the Super-Duper Supreme Court — Patrick P (@mrpatullo) January 19, 2022

Buckle up, kids. I am awaiting the Crazy cApitalized Message On Non-Presidential Letterhead coming shortly where the retired Florida Blogger starts screeching about HIS 3 Supreme Court Justices where he muses about whether he can FIRE them for being RINO's and WEAK.

INCOMING.

SCOTUS Denies Trump's Executive Privilege Claim by Karoli on Scribd