SCOTUS Denies Trump's Demand To Withhold Docs From Jan 6th Committee

BREAKING NEWS OUT OF THE SUPREME COURT!
The Supreme Court has denied Trump's request to withhold documents from the January 6th Committee, denying his assertion that he has any right to executive privilege. This is the last stop. Trump cannot appeal any more.
Read the entire document here or below.
Twitter was aflutter:
I snort-laughed at this one
Buckle up, kids. I am awaiting the Crazy cApitalized Message On Non-Presidential Letterhead coming shortly where the retired Florida Blogger starts screeching about HIS 3 Supreme Court Justices where he muses about whether he can FIRE them for being RINO's and WEAK.
INCOMING.
SCOTUS Denies Trump's Executive Privilege Claim by Karoli on Scribd