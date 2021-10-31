Politics
Court Filing Details Jan 6 Documents Trump Is Desperate To Hide

The list sheds light on exactly what documents Trump is trying to hide - and it raises even more questions.
By Red Painter
Court Filing Details Jan 6 Documents Trump Is Desperate To Hide
Donald Trump, The Former Guy, continues to try to assert Executive Privilege that he does not have. After failing to convince the new guy, President Joe Biden, to give him the right to hide things from the House of Representatives' January 6th Committee, he has moved on to his favorite stall tactic: court filings. The New York Times has juicy details on what Donald Trump is actually trying to hide, and using this list of specific documents, we can glean some insight into WHY. He is terrified. And guilty.

Specifically, he is trying to hide phone logs, notes and other records concerning the January 6th insurrection (which Republicans still call a "tourist visit." According to the court filings, Trump is trying to block the committee from reviewing approximately "770 pages of documents, including 46 pages of records from the files of Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff; Stephen Miller, his former senior adviser; and Patrick Philbin, his former deputy counsel." He is also objecting to the release of the "White House Daily Diary — a record of the president’s movements, phone calls, trips, briefings, meetings and activities — as well as logs showing phone calls to the president and to Vice President Mike Pence concerning Jan. 6."

Not suspicious at all.

He is ALSO trying to block the release of "over 656 pages that include proposed talking points for Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary; a handwritten note concerning Jan. 6; a draft text of a presidential speech for the 'Save America' rally that preceded the mob attack; and a draft executive order on the topic of election integrity."

Nope, not suspicious.

Finally, he is ALSO trying to block the release of "over 68 additional pages, including a draft proclamation honoring the Capitol Police and two officers who died after the riot, Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as related emails; a memo about a potential lawsuit against several states that Joseph R. Biden Jr. won in the November election; an email chain from a state official regarding election-related issues; and talking points on alleged election irregularities in one Michigan county."

NOT SUSPICIOUS AT ALL. STOP CALLING IT SUSPICIOUS.

Let's see what happens next. The House Committee is not backing down, and the President — the current one, an actual one, Joe Biden — is not lifting a finger to help Trump keep his shenanigans secret. The truth must come out eventually.

Make no mistake: the specific documents Traitor Trump is trying to hide are being hidden for a reason. If he was innocent, he would not be fighting so hard to keep the committee in the dark.

