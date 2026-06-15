Sen. James Lankford: Of Course He'll Campaign With Paxton

As they say in Texas, Ken Paxton is "crooked as a dog’s hind leg." The Texas Senate candidate has multiple allegations of fraud, bribery, and abuse of power. But Oklahoma's James Lankford says of course he"ll campaign with Paxton!

The current Texas AG is so corrupt that his own staff turned him in for corruption. Check out the long list of Paxton's corruption, it's shocking.

Paxton's ad campaigns against Democrat James Talarico are so sleazy, you'd think Sen. James Lankford would be embarrassed to be seen with Paxton. But Lankford seems fine to play ball with Team Paxton

Lankford on Meet the Press

In a June 14 appearance on "Meet the Press", host Kristen Welker asked the Oklahoma senator if Texas GOP candidate Paxton had the character to be in the U.S. Senate. Lankford gave Welker a mouthful of word salad:

"I think the people of Texas will make a decision on that, just like the people in Maine will make a decision about Graham Platner on this. Everybody makes their own decision for their own reasons. I look at the policy areas. There’s a lot of personal things. And I look at personal things. And I think that matters. I think it matters for leaders. But I also look at the policy areas. What Talarico is bringing is an open border. He’s bringing a very different economic model on this. So I think all those things matter, for Graham Platner and his statements about healthcare, and about open borders, and about crime and all those things I look at. I think the people of Maine, the people of Texas are going to have to make their own decision."

Umm...what does the Maine race for U.S. Senate have to do with Texas? Or Ken Paxton's character? What I got from Lankford's complicated word salad is that he did not want to answer the question. What do you think?