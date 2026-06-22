Sen. Jon Ossoff Boxes In Every Single Election Denier Forever

These days, denial about the 2020 election results is still in full swing, despite the obvious outcome which no recount or investigation has disproved. And yet we are still forced to endure hearing the orange clown rant and rave about it, even at the G7 summit.

Every damn time I hear him go off, or see another Truth Social post whining about it, I just want to slap the lie right off his face. And every single time I hear one of his lackeys dodge the straightforward question about whether or not Joe Biden won in 2020, it makes me furious that Democrats can't or won't capitalize on it.

Until yesterday. Yesterday, Senator Jon Ossoff went to church, and he gave a rip rousing speech. But for me, there is a piece of that speech that EVERY Democrat should hear and integrate into their own speeches at every opportunity.

He began by rightly saying that the sent spies and agents to Georgia for one reason:

So here we are in Georgia, where the president sent spies and agents to seize your ballots. Did you all see that, Beulah? And why did they go to Fulton County? Why Fulton County? I submit to you it's because the fact that black voters and black political power were instrumental to his defeat is even more offensive to this lifelong racist than the defeat itself.

First of all, props to him for calling Trump a racist out loud and without apology. Take a lesson, Dems. But that's just the intro. Here's what they ALL need to start saying.

The election deniers. They tell a lie so absurd, and therefore so debasing to tell, that the act of telling it proves the teller's total and humiliating submission, and you may have seen that one of those election deniers now asks to represent Georgia in the Senate.

A lie so absurd that the act of telling it proves the teller's total, humiliating submission. Please, Dems, start rolling out this message everywhere. Ossoff has it exactly right, and we've let them get away with it for too damn long.