Trump-Endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra Loses Iowa Governor Primary

A Trump endorsement ain't what it used to be.
Trump-Endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra Loses Iowa Governor Primary
Credit: Feenstra for Governor
By Ed ScarceJune 3, 2026

A recent poll by JMC Analytics had Zach Lahn winning by exactly the margin he ended up with, so not exactly shocking, but perhaps that was the impetus for Trump's endorsement. Whatever the case, it wasn't enough to save the Iowa Congressman. Polls have also shown Feenstra losing badly to Democrat Rob Sand, so that probably played a role in his defeat to Lahn.

Source: Politico

Rep. Randy Feenstra lost the GOP primary for Iowa governor on Tuesday, a shocking upset after he earned President Donald Trump’s last-minute endorsement.

Feenstra, who was narrowly defeated by rival Zach Lann, conceded and called to congratulate him before results were official.

The three-term representative outspent Lahn, a businessperson and former GOP operative, by nearly $1 million and leaned heavily into his MAGA credentials during the primary.

The loss is a blow for Trump, who has seen most of his chosen candidates this cycle sail to victory or advance to runoff elections — until now. He backed Feenstra just four days before the primary, a last-ditch attempt to bolster his loyal GOP ally in a race that became increasingly competitive in the final stretch. Feenstra had asked for Trump’s endorsement earlier this year and began calling himself a “Trump conservative” in ads even before receiving the president’s backing.

Trump officially endorsed Feenstra on May 29, too late to save Feenstra's ass. Ironically, his loss came six years to the day when he knocked off Steve King in a primary. King had endorsed Lahn.

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