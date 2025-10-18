MAGA Lawmaker Loses Dad Of The Year Award

Rep Randy Fine puts President Pedo before his own sons.
By Chris capper LiebenthalOctober 18, 2025

Rep Randy Fine was speaking to a group of home-schooled children - apparently the only group of people that won't look at him in absolute disgust - when one of the little kids asked him who the coolest person in his phone was. It went downhill from there:

“Who's the coolest person in your phone?” asked a home-school student in a video Fine shared on social media Friday.

“Donald Trump!” Fine exclaimed, eliciting laughter from the students. “There’s a cool person… and both my sons.”

That's actually a double fail of biblical proportions.

First of all, there is no fricking way anyone in their right mind would thing Trump is "cool." He's a fascist, a fraud, an adjudicated rapist and that's just for starters. Secondly, Republicans are supposed to be so pro-family, but he's putting his own sons after the demented orange sphincter.

Then again, it's no secret that Fine is a pretty messed up individual himself, so it does make sense, even though it's still very wrong.

