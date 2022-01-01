Crookie Mensch Of The Year Award: Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin

Congressional Rep. Jamie Raskin deserves a Good Guy Crookie for so very many reasons, but the biggest is the unshakable moral compass and humanity with which he managed to defend our nation while fighting incomprehensible tragedy after the loss of his son.
By Aliza WorthingtonJanuary 1, 2022

Not one week after Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin suffered the incalculable loss of his precious son to suicide, he endured witnessing his beloved Capitol attacked and breached by thousands of rabid traitors, egged on by, of all people, the nation's president. He'd returned to work barely before the official shiva period ended to do the work of certifying the election, only to see his workplace attacked by the Trump-crazed mob. To make matters worse, his youngest daughter and his son-in-law was in another part of the building having come to work with him that day. (Listen to him describe that in the video above.)

If one tragedy is not enough to break a person, the addition of the other certainly would be — at least for most people. Rep. Raskin, however, is most decidedly not "most people."

He accepted appointment to the committee in charge of impeaching Trump, and as an impeachment manager delivered some of the most memorable, soul-stirring, and legally incisive oratory voiced in either chamber. The video below was Raskin in January 2021, explaining in a very moving conversation with Jake Tapper how he was managing to cope.

In this next video, come for the devastating opening line in his retort to one of Trump's defense team lawyers, stay for the brilliant legal lesson:

Wanna watch Rep. Raskin eviscerate colleague Andrew Clyde for comparing the traitorous insurrectionist thugs to "tourists?" Here you go:

And just for funsies, let's enjoy Raskin tearing apart MAGA psychos Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland gets our Good Guy Crookie Award, for being one of the most brilliant, menschy, educational, funny, constitutionally-minded, and deeply patriotic people ever to grace the halls of Congress. Congratulations!

2021_good_guy_crookie_award_2
Congratulations, Rep. Jamie Raskin!

