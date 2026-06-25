Trump Won't Sign Housing Bill Because Of 'Communists?

Trump was asked by a reporter why the SAVE Act is more important to him than signing the bipartisan Housing bill that would make homes more affordable for all Americans who are struggling and his response made no literal sense, when he ranted about "communists."

Congress just passed the 21st Century ROAD To Housing Act by a whopping margin of 358 - 32, in the Republican-controlled House and 85-5 in the Senate, but Trump claimed it was rigged so "communists could come in."

Huh? Did his brain flash on the New York primaries?

Trump is refusing to sign a bill from his administration that finally helps the working class of this country, who are struggling with rents, mortgages and affordability and he couldn't come up with a coherent response.

Q: Buying a home is unattainable for so many Americans. Is this election legislation more important to you than resolving the housing crisis? TRUMP: Every election is important. We're doing very well.



They want a lot of communists to come in. I'm saying it a little bit differently, but the people that they're pushing are communists, and this country is not going to have communists.

This isn't a border security or immigration bill he's taking about. What people are Mike Johnson pushing? Is the Speaker a communist now? Is the Republican Senate?

NPR reports that prices and mortgages are too high, while the war with Iran and inflation has left families with less money to purchase groceries, and homes. On top of that there's a shortage crisis. And most of those people can't afford healthcare, thanks to Donald and his gang of Republicans.

Where the fuck did Trump come up with this hairbrained idea that the bill is targeted to push communists into buying homes?

If any other politician spoke like that, all credible news programs would be having on psychiatrists to explain what's wrong with this asshole.