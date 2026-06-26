Trump's 'F*cking Gross' Carpeted Bathroom

Only Trump would have a carpeted bathroom.

Zeteo is reporting that there's a portion in the new "Regime Change" book that has Trump furious and it's not what you'd think, but it's totally gross.

Sometimes, it is hard to keep track of all the things that are slowly driving this world-historically petty president into a rage-filled psychotic abyss. In speaking to people very close to President Trump, it’s been difficult to overstate how much this book has genuinely triggered him. But there’s something in the book that hasn’t gotten nearly the level of attention of the aforementioned scoops… and yet it’s something that, according to sources familiar with the matter, has privately and absolutely infuriated the president and helped contribute to his decision to impose an intra-administration blackout on publicly talking about the book.

“It makes him look so fucking gross,” one senior Trump appointee tells me. “The president sees everything, and he knows about the trash and bathroom sections, and thinks it’s complete bullshit that it got published.”

The perennially image-conscious and self-obsessed president was complaining to aides and other longtime advisers about the book’s descriptions of his bathroom and bedroom habits.