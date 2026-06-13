Why Is It Always Israel? The Question No One Wants Asked

Julie Roginsky joined me for the kinda crucial, personal conversation we must have with political allies when about deeply unsettling behavior. Julie and I, both 50-something, longtime Democratic consultants, talkers, and Jews—though unreligious and not very culturally Jewish—felt it was time to address something bothering us both: the increasingly open and virulent anti-Semitism on parts of The Left.

We both think Bibi Netanyahu's a war criminal. A criminal-criminal. And AIPAC are right-wing Republican clods. None of this is anti-Semitic to point out. But we’re seeing conspiracy theories shared by people we know who are otherwise progressive. Some blame American Jews for Israel. Some blame all Israeli Jews for Bibi’s crimes (like blaming all of us for Trump’s). Some use “Zionist” like “white supremacist,” though the origins/belief systems couldn’t be more unalike.

Gaza's horrific. Nobody excuses it—why would we? We condemn Bibi for his atrocities there. But you know what else is horrific? Sudan. Myanmar. Syria. China puts Muslims in concentration camps. Saudi Arabia mass-murders Yemenis, and their “leader,” MBS, ordered an American green-card holder bone-sawed to death. They murder women for the “crime” of being raped. And MBS was every bit as crucial in convincing Trump to attack Iran as Netanyahu.

And before you ask: YES, the U.S. funds them too. Heavily. But there are no protests for the rights of innocent Yemenis against Saudi Arabia on American college campuses. Why?...

Please go watch the video and/or go to Blue Amp Media where we tell you why.