Fox Host Asks Trump If Iranians Have Food And Water, Trump Hits On Her Instead

As Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran steamrolls into its sixth month, with absolutely no conceivable end in sight, one Fox News host attempted to ask the President a starkly serious question: Are the people in Iran okay?

Trump called into Fox for a phone interview this week, where Dana Perino, a co-host on Fox News' The Five and former White House Press Secretary to George W. Bush, pressed him on the living conditions of Iranian civilians amid the ongoing war.

"I think it is alarming that we have not been able to see or hear from any of the Iranian people, and I imagine that is because their internet is shut down, and I think there is some general worry about them. Obviously, their government treats them terribly and killed tens of thousands of them in January," Perino said. "I would never ask you to tell us something that is classified, but do you have any insight as to how they are doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food? It's upsetting."

Before Perino was even able to finish her sentence, Trump was already beginning to interject with his typical, "Right... Right... I do. I do."

His interruptions were rude enough, but the more he talked, the worse it got.

In fact, "I do" was the only semblance of an actual response to the question he gave.

Instead, the sitting President of the United States almost immediately turned his attention to Perino's looks, all but openly cat-calling her on live television.

"But first, do you remember when we had lunch years ago at the base of Trump Tower? When it was a brand new building."

Perino, who looked visibly uncomfortable, interjected, "It was a looong time ago, yes."

But Trump kept trucking, as he always does, responding, "A looooong time ago. And you haven't changed."

Perino appeared to grow increasingly uncomfortable, repeatedly attempting to interject with "Oh" and an awkward laugh. Still, Trump did not stop.

"Now, I'm not allowed to say this; it's the end of my political career, but you may be even better looking, okay? I don't know what you're doing, but I will not say that. I will not say that because it will end my political career. You're not allowed to say a woman's beautiful anymore."

If you ever find yourself questioning why Trump had to pay E. Jean Carroll millions of dollars, it's sh-t like this.

This is how the sitting President of the United States of America behaves on live television that's viewed by millions of people.

Consider, for just a moment, what that man is willing to do behind closed doors.