Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Nina Simone performs, Ain't Got No.... Why yes, we are talking about the miracle of the US economy and how we got here.

The Weekly Sift says that if you believe the headlines in our corporate media, you would have to believe that there is no difference between AOC and Stalin.

Ian Welsh reports on the class war: we lost.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News looks at the retail apocalypse.

everyone is entitled to my own opinion wants to know what the eff is going on with Glitch McConnell?

Bonus Track: Satire blog The Hard Times says it's time to privatize the Fire Department.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).