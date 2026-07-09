Nellis: When Are Republicans Going To Call For Ken Paxton To Drop Out?

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis thumped hypocritical Republicans over their heads for their support of Ken Paxton who likely committed voter fraud in Texas, and spent the 4th of July gallivanting around Europe with his mistress instead of campaigning:

MAGA firebrand Ken Paxton spent Fourth of July weekend with his new lover in Europe—far from Texas, where he is running for Senate.

Paxton, 63, was spotted sightseeing alongside his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair was recorded "galivanting" in dressy attire near the Westminster Bridge and the London Eye. London appears to be their second stop on their European getaway, as the couple jet-set to Iceland to kick off their trip. Paxton was spotted boarding a flight from Washington, D.C., to Reykjavík last week with Duhon by his side, reportedly sitting in economy.

Nellis was asked about the voter fraud accusations during an appearance on MS Now this Wednesday and Nellis hit him for the vacation with the mistress as well, which most of our corporate media and not just Fox has ignored, so good for him for putting a spotlight on it when these liars still pretend they care about "family values."

NELLIS: Well, I think it's just another example of how he's a huge scumbag and doesn't really believe in anything that he's saying, right? He's out there talking about how voter fraud is rampant. He's got all this evidence, even though he really can't prosecute anybody. He's tried to go after folks who have made a simple error on their address, but it turns out he's the one who's committing the voter fraud. And you look at everything about this guy. He's not even campaigning in Texas right now. He's gallivanting throughout Europe with his mistress. His wife is divorcing him on biblical grounds. He's been impeached by his own party. He's been indicted by his own party. He's had his own lawyer turn on him. I mean, he's just not a good dude. And I think the theme of this week has been that the American people are sick of scumbags. Doesn't matter if they're Democrats or Republicans. So when are Republicans going to start calling for Ken Paxton to drop out? MENENDEZ: Except this guy seems to be Teflon politically. I mean, just even the fact that he got through that primary. If you were the Talarico campaign, how do you think you actually pierce that veil. NELLIS: I think you stay focused on going to all the places that Democrats don't go, which James Talarico can do. That's the biggest number one thing. You've to drive up these margins. But everything that needed to happen for Democrats to have a chance to win in Texas has happened. They're nominating a terrible candidate. That's worth a couple of points. We nominated a good candidate in James Talarico. That's a couple of points. And on top of that, the economy is bad. Donald Trump is deeply underwater. You go back to the Beto O'Rourke race, Ted Cruz was actually popular in the state of Texas. People liked him. People do not like Ken Paxton.

I hope he's right. This race shouldn't even be close, but Republicans have no ethics and don't care how flawed their candidates are, so we'll see how it goes.