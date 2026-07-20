Pool Report: Trump's World Cup Boos Measured At 84 Decibels

Donald J. Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were met with a wave of jeers as they took the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony — and the boos were loud enough that HuffPo’s S.V. Dáte's pool report clocked them, noting ambient crowd noise jumped from about 78 to 84 decibels once the booing kicked in.

FIFA has a long, well-documented history of corruption scandals, and so does Trump, so it was fitting to see them getting booed.

Trump watched the match — a 1-0 Spain win over Argentina — from a suite alongside Infantino, the New York Times reports. When the cameras found him, and he waved to the crowd, jeers and whistles rose up loud enough to cut through the stadium's music. The reaction came through clearly on TV, and was even more pronounced live in the stands.

Gianni Infantino, who took over as FIFA President in 2016, campaigned on cleaning up the organization but has since drawn criticism for consolidating power, expanding the World Cup (in part for revenue), and cozying up to political figures, including Trump.

Oh, this is just sad:

lmao Gianni looked like he was about to tackle Trump to get him out of the shot — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-20T01:28:57.353Z

Hahahahahaha!:

Spain officially edited grandpa out of the trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/jvH968hEtp — Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇦🇺 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) July 20, 2026