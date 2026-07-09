Trump Gets His A** Handed To Him In Yet Another Humilating Kennedy Center Ruling

I'm not sure if he's simply a glutton for punishment or if there's some humiliation fetish going on inside that Adderall-riddled brain of his. Still, it seems Donald Trump cannot get enough public embarrassment.

As if losing his shirt in his fight against paying E. Jean Carroll what he owes her in the civil sexual assault and battery case that he lost wasn't enough, it seems the POTUS went back for a second heaping helping of embarrassment with respect to the Kennedy Center fiasco, as a federal court unceremoniously slap down Trump's attempt to block the court ruling that ordered the removal of his name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

In what is now the second takedown of the Trump Administration's request, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the President's legal team has resoundingly failed in their efforts to prove that removing Donald Trump's name from the world-renowned performing arts venue would severely damage their fundraising efforts. It is worth noting that the Kennedy Center has seen a sharp decline in ticket sales and an influx of cancellations by multiple artists since Trump began his efforts to overtake the establishment.

Nevertheless, Trump and his legal team continue to argue in court that removing his name from the outside of the building would cause "irreparable harm" to the venue's ability to raise funds.

The latest court ruling called BS on that claim, stating that the Trump legal team failed to produce even a shred of evidence to back it up.

In its new ruling, the appeals court stated that the defendants "failed to support this assertion with any specific facts or evidence."

"They offer only the conclusory assertions of the Kennedy Center’s Executive Director that were made in a factually unsupported declaration."

Trump's attorneys additionally argued that the Kennedy Center could be forced to refund high-dollar donations if the President's name was not returned to the building's exterior. However, the appeals court wasn't buying that either.

The panel of judges considering Trump's appeal consisted of two Obama appointees, Circuit Judges Robert Wilkins and Patricia Millet, as well as Trump-appointee Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas.

The legal challenge to Trump's MAGA takeover of the Kennedy Center was first brought forward by Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who once served as an officio trustee of the Kennedy Center.

In response to Trump's newest loss, Beatty said the ruling only serves as further confirmation that Donald Trump's attempt to hijack the iconic performing arts venue was nothing short of "unlawful."

Better luck next time, big guy.