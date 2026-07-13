Trump Peddles Video Calling For 'Hardcore Communist' Like Mamdani To Be Deported

With midterm elections rapidly approaching and his congressional loyalists dropping like flies all around him, Donald Trump's desperation to dismantle, discredit, and vilify the burgeoning Democratic Socialism Party in the United States has reached a frantic fever pitch.

Yesterday, just as the news was breaking that South Carolina sycophant Lindsey Graham had succumbed to the pits of Hell, the sitting President of the United States of America reposted a video to his Truth Social echo chamber, in which far-Right extremist and pundit Michael Savage openly called for the US to criminalize and deport "hardcore communist bastards," pointing the finger at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as the perfect example.

The last month has seen a serious uptick in Trump's attempted takedown of socialism and communism, as he has attempted to furiously fearmonger American voters away from candidates who, if elected in November, will not only shatter the fear-induced loyalty he worked so hard to build within Congress, but will likely carry the torch straight to Donald Trump's impeachment and subsequent indictment. The President stuck with that trend over the weekend, even as one of his most loyal lapdogs bought the proverbial farm, making several Truth Social posts ripping Democrats for stupidly allowing "unattractive" socialists such as Mamdani -- along with multiple other democratic socialist candidates who have recently secured their primaries -- to "take over" the Democratic Party.

He hit a sickening crescendo when he reposted Savage's video, which consisted of 49 full minutes of hatred-filled hot air.

Savage, an aptly named veteran radio host, dubbed Mamdani a "smirking bastard" before warning American voters not to be fooled by the NYC mayor and others like him who are rapidly rising through the Democratic ranks, comparing them to Pol Pot, the infamous communist leader and mastermind behind the Cambodian genocide that eradicated 1.5-2 million people.

Nearly foaming at the jowls, wagging his finger at the camera repeatedly in an effort to drive his madness home, Savage raged:

"That is exactly what Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists will do to you. Forget the smirks, forget the smiles, forget the b*llshit that it’s like Denmark and Norway. These are hardcore communist bastards who must be stopped, criminalized, and deported. I’m clear as a bell on this. We will fall if they aren't deported.

I don’t give a sh*t what the Supreme Court says! I don’t give an F what The New York Times says! Criminalize the Democrat Socialist Party and deport them now, before you lose your freedom and your life."

Savage first posted the unhinged video to YouTube on the Fourth of July.

Trump knows that his number is up. The man has spent the last year and a half brutally terrorizing this nation from the inside out with a stacked Supreme Court and a devout Congress that reads like a bona fide cult. He has plucked away the very fibers of our democracy and exposed the grim guts of this country's flaws as he highlighted just how easy it truly is to flout the concept of checks and balances with a few well-placed loyalists, a heaping spoonful of authoritarianism, and a fistful of fearmongering shoved down any throat that dares to resist.

But a new generation of voters is joining the playing field, equipped with candidates poised to pull us out of Hell. The loyalty of old, rich white men is cracking at its very foundation, and Donald Trump is rightly TERRIFIED.