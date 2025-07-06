Bannon Tells Musk He 'Should Be Deported'

We saw Trump pull this crap earlier this week, floating the idea of deporting US citizens, now it's Steve Bannon's turn.

Apparently Bannon was none too happy with Musk for posting this poll on Friday:

One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts.



Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

Bannon Savages Elon Musk For Wanting to Start ‘America Party’: ‘No, Brother, You’re Not an American’:

Bannon, who helped run Trump’s first campaign in 2016, tore into Musk and called for his deportation – something he has raised in the past. “The foul, the buffoon. Elmo the Mook, formerly known as Elon Musk, Elmo the Mook. He’s today, in another smear, and this – only a foreigner could do this – think about it, he’s got up on, he’s got up on Twitter right now, a poll about starting an America Party, a non-American starting an America Party,” Bannon fumed, adding: No, brother, you’re not an American. You’re a South African. We take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because it’s a crime of what you did – among many. Bannon has become one of Musk’s fiercest critics in recent months, going so far as to call for a special counsel investigation into the Tesla billionaire, hammering the tech entrepreneur over his many government contracts and alleged drug use. Musk, who was born in South Africa, became a U.S. citizen in 2002.

Musk hit back at Bannon as well.

Things are going well pic.twitter.com/4tTWJ1iCXc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 4, 2025

The country would be better off if both of them just went and crawled back under whatever rock they came out from. Unfortunately for all of us, I don't expect that to happen with either anytime soon.