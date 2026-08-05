Mamdani Just Put Ignorant MAGA In Its Place... Again

Republicans would believe that the sky was green, the grass was fuschia, and tiny little unicorns lived inside their shoes, just as long as some bloated MAGA talking head told them as much. It's left Zohran Mamdani to put the gullible idiots back in their place, yet again.

Following the New York City mayor's proposal for city-owned, affordable grocery stores, the MAGA crowd has gone positively rabid with claims that these stores would require shoppers to show identification to prove themselves New York City residents before they would be allowed to shop -- leading the Trump-loving crowd to scream "COMMUNISM!" at the top of their lungs and draw comparisons between Mamdani's proposed stores and Donald Trump's proposed voter identification laws.

The only problem is, none of what they're saying about the New York City-run grocery stores (that don't even exist yet) is true.

Mamdani recently appeared on The Joy Reid Show, where she asked the NYC mayor which of his policies he's worked to implement in New York City would potentially be "translatable" across the US. Mamdani said, "the vast majority, if not all of them," noting that the "cost of living crisis" was far from limited to only his city, as the American people are struggling and suffering coast to coast.

As he ran through some of his most notable policies, Mamdani said: "We’re talking about a city-run grocery store which, by the way, you do not need an ID to shop at, no matter what you’ve heard in the news of today."

The NYC mayor's press secretary, Joe Calvello, followed up with a post on X regarding the grocery store ID requirement rumors and lies, writing, Insane this even needs to be said, but to be absolutely clear: NYC Grocery stores will be open to everyone. There will be no system to verify identity, residency, or income, and no one will be asked to show ID to shop."

"This is the dumbest and fakest online news cycle I have seen."

Insane this even needs to be said, but to be absolutely clear: NYC Grocery stores will be open to everyone. There will be no system to verify identity, residency or income, and no one will be asked to show ID to shop.



This is the dumbest and fakest online news cycle i have seen. https://t.co/YIW8Kl4TJ0 — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) August 3, 2026

MAGA was truly itching to use this Mamdani grocery store ID thing to bolster up Donald's struggling SAVE Act, but, much like everything else they do, it's simply a big ole nothingburger.

Better luck next time, guys.