Trump's Approval Rating Hits A New Low. He Calls It His Best Ever

Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social this morning to declare that his "REAL Polling Numbers" are "the best they have ever been," which is quite a flex for a President currently posting the worst approval ratings of either of his terms.

Trump's poll numbers are bad, and deservedly so.

Quinnipiac has him at 32-58. AP-NORC's late-July poll was the lowest the pollster has recorded since he returned to the White House. And Nate Silver's aggregate puts him underwater further than his post-January 6th low in his first term.

And in one recent poll by CNN, Trump's iron-clad grip on his own party appears to be loosening. Finally.

None of that stopped Trump from crediting the (fictional) numbers to "the biggest tax cuts and employment numbers EVER," a "totally secure Border," a "giant Victory in Venezuela," and the "Denuclearization of Iran" — a greatest-hits list of claims that exist mainly in the same Truth Social post where they're used to explain away the polling.

The actual explanation, per the pollsters themselves, is a lot less flattering: voters citing inflation, cost of living, and an economy that is far from delivering what was promised. But sure—must be Fake News.