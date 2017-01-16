Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Padre Steve's World: Neither Safe, nor Politic, nor Popular: The Call of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Booman Tribune: Actually, some of Trump's racism is subtle. Naah.

Dispatches from the Culture Wars: Oh noes! Who will protect the constitutional sexy rights of straight people?

Off the Beaten Path: Poems for the Resistance from Rise Up Review (check out their archive)

Round up by Frances Langum of The Professional Left Podcast. Listen for free on any device! Send Round-Up tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.


