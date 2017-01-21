Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Badtux the Snarky Penguin: What kind of ahole takes credit for someone else's work? (HInt: It's Donald Trump)

The Root: Michael Herriot's Obituary for America is as an accurate history of the life of our nation as you'll read all year.

Mad Mike's America: How Trump Gets Away With It? Fear and Loathing.

Infidel: The Republican Minority Rule-Regime is underway, and we have no obligation to respect them.

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast. Yes, that IS a new episode this weekend!

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.


