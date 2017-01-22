Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Balloon Juice - we shall be free;

Bark Bark Woof Woof - MARCH!

David E's Fablog - well there a few people out there;

Eclectablog - whee! get ready for sad slogan!

No More Mr. Nice Blog - Hohmann is an idiot;

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and was pleased to receive the following text from Ray Magliozzi the night before the inauguration: "Steve, don't forget to set your clock back 85 years before you go to bed tonight."

And we're here all the time - set the clock to wherever you need, and we'll be right here!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV