Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: Trump's choice of what to lie about is revealing.

MahaBlog: What kind of "elites" could be this clueless?

Green Eagle: Eventually the Republicans will have their revenge on Trump.

TYWKIWDBI: Good riddance to the culture that did this.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.