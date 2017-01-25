Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
["Happy Wednesday" Edition. - eds.]

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: A Michigan blogger reports from the Women's Marches in his state.

The Field Negro: It's the most bizarre case of projection ever -- Trump accusing others of dishonesty.

Mock Paper Scissors: A contest to choose a nickname for Kellyanne Conway (not sure if it's still open, but some of the entries are priceless). He also has a Trump clock.

Politics Plus: The Women's March here in Portland drew about 100,000 people in a metro area of less than 2,000,000, and made an encouraging contrast with the violent rioting on inauguration day.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.


