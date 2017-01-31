Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Welcome to February, Crooks and Liars! It's gotta be better than January, right? I mean a religion ban followed by a Monday Night Massacre cannot happen again… can it?

Big Bad Bald Bastard still thinks Trump might be a Trojan Horse.

The Awl wants to marry Sally Yates.

Eville Times it's not Both Sides crap, it's appeasement.

Bonus Track: 9 Thousand Feet gives us shorter Trump: He's lying.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV