Happy Friday everyone! Here's some liberal links to peruse....

The People's View: Great advice

Strangely Blogged: Purple Prose

Lance Mannion: Stephen Miller is Kylo Ren.

Echidne of the Snakes: Trump's Speech in Adjectives.

Not a blog, but worth noting:

Teen Vogue, (yes, Teen Vogue) celebrates "Bills to Be Introduced in 18 States Protecting Reproductive Rights"

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast (new episode out today!)

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.