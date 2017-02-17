Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Happy Friday everyone! Here's some liberal links to peruse....

The People's View: Great advice

Strangely Blogged: Purple Prose

Lance Mannion: Stephen Miller is Kylo Ren.

Echidne of the Snakes: Trump's Speech in Adjectives.

Not a blog, but worth noting:

Teen Vogue, (yes, Teen Vogue) celebrates "Bills to Be Introduced in 18 States Protecting Reproductive Rights"

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast (new episode out today!)

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV