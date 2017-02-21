Mahablog: Translated from colloquial German, “Trump” means “malevolence tempered by incompetence.”

Echidne of the Snakes: Defending domestic violence in the name of Mother Russia.

Blue Jersey: A look back at Chris Christie and the legend of Wally Edge.

Bleeding Heartland: Unions fight back against Governor Terry Branstad’s draconian collective bargaining law in Iowa.

Booman Tribune: In which the author tries to become a pen pal with a Trump supporter in South Carolina.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We want to give a businessman the chance to prove that this country can be great again!" (Trump supporter, August 17, 2015.)

