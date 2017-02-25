Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Scripting News: What to never do to your enemies.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: What is--and isn’t--part of the GOP’s new McCarthyism.

Calculated Risk: What to make of the report on new home sales.

Blue NC: What the sheriff of Henderson County, North Carolina said constitutes an “invidious threat from within.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"What Senator Reid may call domestic terrorists, I call patriots." (Nevada Republican Senator Dean Heller, on the armed militiamen at the Bundy Ranch, April 18, 2014.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV