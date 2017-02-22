Trump Is A Narcissistic Man-Baby Whose Staff Makes Sure He 'Sees Lots Of Praise'

Anyone who has watched Trump over the years knows he's nothing but a petty man-baby with a constant need for ego-stroking. But now Politico tells us that his staff has unlocked the key to keeping him from petulant, angry tweets.

I should note that they haven't done a terrific job of it, but nevertheless, here's what they say.

According to the article, "the key to keeping Trump’s Twitter habit under control is to ensure that his personal media consumption includes a steady stream of praise."

If they couldn't find any praise for him, they'd look to outlets friendly to Trump to drum some up and get it in front of Trump.

Those "friendly outlets" won't surprise you, either. In addition to Fox News, staffers would turn to Breitbart, Washington Examiner, Infowars and the Daily Caller to push out favorable stories, which would then be amplified by campaign staffers with large Twitter followings.

Apparently when he doesn't see enough adoration on Twitter, he can't overcome the need to rage-tweet, so staffers made sure he had a lot.

"He saw there was activity so he didn't feel like he had to respond," a former Trump campaign official said. "He sends out these tweets when he feels like people aren't responding enough for him."

Well, then. Is this news to any of us observing Trump? Not really. And is it working? I'd say again, not really. Trump regularly engages in rage-tweeting whenever he sees something on cable news he doesn't like. And like good toadies, those outlets named above scramble to feed out some ego strokes for our Man Baby-in-Chief.

This is why he had that bizarro press conference last week, and why he needed a rally in Florida on Saturday. He craves adoration, and will do whatever he must do to get it.

Meanwhile, he has only appointed a handful of deputies and other officials which must move through Senate confirmation, leaving agencies like the Department of State with one hand tied behind their back. Maybe if he paid attention to the job we're paying him to do instead of whether people love him, he'd be better off.

In the meantime, I think we can unlock the key to making sure he rage-tweets even more. Let's just make sure we amplify the truth about him, his policies, and the failure of his administration.