Fox News Puts Lipstick On Trump's Pig Speech

After Trump delivered a panicked, fear-drenched rant from the White House for eighteen minutes on his disastrous economy, Fox News immediately came to his aid to bail him out.

Newt Gingrich was the first to mumble sweet nothings in Trump's ears and gush over Trump's (well put by Tom Nichols) "unnerving display of fear."

Newt has been handsomely compensated for his blustering, supportive rants since Trump made Gingrich's wife an ambassador to the Holy See at the Vatican, and now Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

This one takes the cake.

Gingrich: To watch president trump give a 19-minute disciplined speech that covered that many facts was worthy of Ronald Reagan. pic.twitter.com/OgxErMYl7l — Acyn (@Acyn) December 18, 2025

Digby writes, "It’s true that Ronald Reagan knew how to read a lot of words on a teleprompter. But he didn’t feel the need to speak it at 5X normal speed."

Gingrich then predicted Trump would be so successful he would keep the House and the Senate after the midterms. Not one political pundit, prognosticator, or MAGA cult member has made a statement like that.

Switching over to Fox and Friends this morning, the three hosts were enraptured by Trump's speech. They made believe inflation was at 9% when Trump took office, which of course it was not.

KAYLEIGH: So I think what we heard from the president is there's more work to be done, but I have the answer. I have the remedy. I have proven solutions. They are working. Here's the evidence. And you will see more next year.

Fox hears dead people.

The evidence says Trump's economy is a massive flop, his tariffs are a tax on Americans and the public has been experiencing it. Their pocketbooks don't lie.

Brian Kilmeade explained that the latest polls are not good for Dear Leader and offered advice.

The plans I put together, what we plan on doing, we're going to gain confidence. The economy is going to gain additional steam. I'm laying the groundwork now for doing it. That's what my sense is. He's saying I'm betting on my programs and also get ready. Here we go. Jones: Yes, he's the administration has been pretty clear about this and January.

Tom Nichols wrote an article in The Atlantic: This Is What Presidential Panic Looks Like