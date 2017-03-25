Fox Host Does Trump's Dirty Work

Must be nice having your own media operatives do your dirty work for you, in this case knee-capping Paul Ryan. Or as Maggie Serota at Death and Taxes put it, "Pirro continues to carry Trump’s water in a display of partisan hackery that makes Sean Hannity look like Walter Cronkrite."

Source: The Hill

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, whose show President Trump urged his followers on Twitter to watch earlier in the day, opened her program on Saturday evening by calling on Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to step down.

"Ryan needs to step down as Speaker of the House. The reason, he failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill, the one trumpeted to repeal and replace ObamaCare," Pirro said in her opening statement.

"You come in with all your swagger and experience and sell them a bill of goods which ends up a complete and total failure and you allow our president, in his first 100 days, to come out of the box like that, based on what?" Pirro said.

The Fox News host's fiery comments about Ryan came hours after Trump tweeted to encourage his followers to watch "Justice with Judge Jeanine."