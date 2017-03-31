Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
[NOT WORK SAFE WARNING: Hitler drops some eff bombs in the video above.]

So… who wants immunity? Let's hope this all ends with constitutional democracy and a thriving civic culture that includes a free and invigorated press and strong grassroots activism trumping kleptocratic fascism once and for all.

Echidne of the Snakes: The VP oppresses yet also avoids women.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The Orange Turd pushes away his base.

Perrspectives: The Orange Turd wants a huge tax windfall.

Gin and Tacos: The White House becomes a family circus.

So… what now?

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


Comments

