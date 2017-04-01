Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
April Fool's Day. Don't you wish reality would slap everyone in the face and say this has all been a joke? But, alas, no. This is, sadly, the reality, though the fools in the White House (and Mar-a-Lago) may very well discover, hopefully sooner rather than later, that the joke is actually on them.

Lance Mannion: The Orange Turd's anti-populist "populism."

Political Animal: The anatomy of a Trumpian cover-up.

Alicublog: The disingenuousness of Peggy Noonan.

Occasional Planet: The need for true equality in the military.

The Rude Pundit: The Orange Turd's opioid crisis hypocrisy.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


Comments

