Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Hi all, patrickB here. I'm new on the Round-Up block. Hope you enjoy!

Digby does deep dive into polling to demonstrate why people continue to support Trumpsky.

NewsHounds reports on the "same old, same old" blaming the liberals game.

Walter Einenkel from DailyKos looks at trickle down economics from Robert Reich's perspective.

BradBlog explains, "War! (Good God, y'all) What is it good for?"

And I wonder, and maybe Egberto Willies does too, how Shep Smith manages to keep his job?

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at The Big Empty. You can followpatrickB on the Twitter Machine . Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Broken Promises

