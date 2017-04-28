Hi all, patrickB here. I'm new on the Round-Up block. Hope you enjoy!

Digby does deep dive into polling to demonstrate why people continue to support Trumpsky.

NewsHounds reports on the "same old, same old" blaming the liberals game.

Walter Einenkel from DailyKos looks at trickle down economics from Robert Reich's perspective.

BradBlog explains, "War! (Good God, y'all) What is it good for?"

And I wonder, and maybe Egberto Willies does too, how Shep Smith manages to keep his job?

