Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Happy Monday, as Elvis Costello once sang, Welcome to the working week, You gotta do it till you're through it, so you better get to it. ...So, let's get to it, Crooks and Liars!

Supernatural Snark, the UK pop culture blog, sums up week 11 episode of The Real World: Trump Administration.

Stinque criticizes the media: "It’s as if Paddy Chayefsky didn’t write a movie, but a manual."

Zander Versus The Stupid knows saber-rattling when he hears it.

Bonus Track: Tell Me A Story found empowerment in Mae West, who really was a badass.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV