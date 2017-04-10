Happy Monday, as Elvis Costello once sang, Welcome to the working week, You gotta do it till you're through it, so you better get to it. ...So, let's get to it, Crooks and Liars!

Supernatural Snark, the UK pop culture blog, sums up week 11 episode of The Real World: Trump Administration.

Stinque criticizes the media: "It’s as if Paddy Chayefsky didn’t write a movie, but a manual."

Zander Versus The Stupid knows saber-rattling when he hears it.

Bonus Track: Tell Me A Story found empowerment in Mae West, who really was a badass.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).