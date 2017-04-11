Brad Delong: The critical distinction between economic inequality and economic unfairness.

Mad Kane: Who’s Putin on who in Syria?

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Here’s to hoping what’s the matter with Georgia is also what’s the matter with Kansas.

Feministing: Texas Is joining the list of states denying free speech rights to physicians while requiring them to commit malpractice.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Roe isn't really about the woman's choice, is it? It's about the doctor's freedom to practice...it wasn't woman-centered, it was physician-centered." (Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, May 15, 2013.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.