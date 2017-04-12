Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Economist’s View: March’s job numbers aren’t as disappointing as they seem, but they’re certainly not an indication of an overheating economy.

Eschaton: Chris Christie’s real legacy may be TunnelGate.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Meanwhile, in the meth labs of democracy...

Talk2Action: Pseudo-historian David Barton is torturing Jefferson’s words to support a Muslim ban.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"They meant to comprehend, within the mantle of its protection, the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and Mahometan, the Hindoo, and Infidel of every denomination." (Thomas Jefferson, on religious freedom in the U.S., 1821.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV