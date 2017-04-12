Economist’s View: March’s job numbers aren’t as disappointing as they seem, but they’re certainly not an indication of an overheating economy.

Eschaton: Chris Christie’s real legacy may be TunnelGate.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Meanwhile, in the meth labs of democracy...

Talk2Action: Pseudo-historian David Barton is torturing Jefferson’s words to support a Muslim ban.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"They meant to comprehend, within the mantle of its protection, the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and Mahometan, the Hindoo, and Infidel of every denomination." (Thomas Jefferson, on religious freedom in the U.S., 1821.)

