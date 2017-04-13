Plunderbund: Ohio school voucher bill could redirect up to $1.2 billion of taxpayers’ dollars a year to private institutions.

Blue Jersey: The least liked governor in America, Chris Christie is now only slightly more popular than the Zika virus.

Blue Mass Group: On these issues, Massachusetts’ Republican Governor is to the left of the Democratic House.

Blue NC: Memo to North Carolina Republicans trying to block marriage equality—the Supremacy Clause is found in Article VI of the United States Constitution, not in Genesis 2:24.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right." (Justice Anthony Kennedy, majority opinion establishing marriage equality as the law of the land, June 26, 2015.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.