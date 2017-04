Indomitable: Sean Spicer’s Holocaust comments were not a mistake.

Frankly Curious: Trump was always an establishment Republican.

The Debate Link: A closer look at "irrational" choices by the poor.

Beggars Can Be Choosers: Let Bill O'Reilly's advertisers know what you think.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.