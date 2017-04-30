Trump Dodges Tax Return Question: 'I'll Make A Decision' After Audit Is Complete

Donald Trump told CBS' Face the Nation host John Dickerson that after his tax audit is complete, he'll make a decision on releasing them to the public.

This is just another broken promise from Trump.

For months he said he'd release them after the longest tax audit in the history of the world was completed. His bogus attempts to distract Americans from ever seeing what is contained in his documents is becoming more farcical with each passing day.

The Face The Nation host brought up the question of Trump's tax returns after his Treasury secretary said Trump had no intention of ever releasing his tax returns during Wednesday's press conference.

Dickerson asked, "When your Treasury secretary was asked about whether you were going to release them, Secretary Mnuchin said, 'The president has no intention.' Is that right?"

Trump said he never discussed his tax returns with Mnuchin and then tried to filibuster time explaining how huge his returns are and how unfair it has been for him to be constantly audited.

Dickerson tried to make the point that if true, Trump was breaking another pledge to the public.

The CBS host said that he's been under audit for over fourteen months which "seems like a long time."

Trump replied, "It could happen soon. I don't know. I mean, I think--"

Dickerson, "When? Give me a sense of--

Trump, "It's pretty routine, to be honest with you. But then I'll make a decision."

If it's so routine, what's taking so long, Donald?

Senator Schumer released a statement on Friday about Trump's tax reform principles: "Until President Trump releases his full tax returns, a cloud of suspicion will remain and make it much more difficult to get tax reform legislation through the Congress."

Dickerson asked Trump about all the Democratic opposition to his tax reform wish list without him supplying us with his own tax returns and Trump sidestepped the question and complained of Democratic obstructionism.

He said, "Oh, I don't know who did that. I mean, I don't care who did that. These are the people, you know, the great obstructionists."

↓ Story continues below ↓

And then he said Sen. Schumer is "going around making a fool out of himself."

Words Trump should know something about.