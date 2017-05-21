Alright, that's it for me this week. See you again soon, when, well, who knows what will be going on with the Orange Turd and his kleptocratic fascism. I mean, just look back at this week alone. This is of course always the case, but it feels even more as if we're living through history, that is, through a truly historic event unfolding in real time.

But the damage isn't just to the U.S. For example, as a moderate is re-elected in Iran, and as there is opportunity for genuine engagement and progress there, the Orange Turd is being lauded (and manipulated) by Saudi Arabia) just as the U.S. stocks it with arms for its terrorization of the Middle East, including its own people. The Orange Turd, you see, is the foe of liberalism and democracy wherever they exist, both at home and abroad, and yet the rest of the world must look to Americans themselves to resist and replace this truly global threat. There is no time to lose.

But on a happier, more musical note… Steven Wilson! (I considered his last full-length album, 2015's Hand. Cannot. Erase. to be the Dark Side of our connected-yet-disconnected time. Needless to say, I have high expectations for his new release, coming in August.)

