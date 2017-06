Here's the clip of Ivanka saying "there’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting" from Trump's critics pic.twitter.com/cVWTUm4Y2b

After Poor Little Ivanka Trump told Fox & Friends that people in politics were mean to her father, Twitter responded in its own inimitable style:

Ivanka Trump: I Wasn't Expecting This 'Level Of Viciousness' pic.twitter.com/ujidBbNTTd — Resistance Justice (@justiceputnam) June 12, 2017

yeah none of us expected that level of viciousness ivanka tbh pic.twitter.com/U3dsRaoL51 — darth:™ (@darth) June 12, 2017

I am so tired of hearing how liberals are vicious..how about how 45s base treated Obama? Not one "snowflake" has fake lynched Ivanka! pic.twitter.com/6FzGC9lFjp — Kimberlee (@Yimmie315) June 12, 2017

Her father brought Bill's mistresses to a debate to hurt Hillary, after mocking a disabled reporter & 50,000 vicious moves. GFY, Ivanka. — Stobie Piel (@StobiePiel) June 12, 2017

Yeah, # 44 never had any vicious attacks against him. I can't remember the ass demanding his birth certificate. Ivanka shld look @ DJT. — suzanne adrion (@SUZNA1966) June 12, 2017

Hey #Ivanka, grabbing pussies and bragging about it is vicious. — Crabby ExDrunk (@Crabby_Ex_Drunk) June 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump, Apparent Amnesia Victim, Is Shocked That People Can Be 'Vicious' in DC https://t.co/wPiGeBPGjq via @Fusion — Marie (@msladriatico) June 12, 2017

It's amazing how the kids deny their father's vicious words & actions (and in the case of the sons, mimic them.) Ivanka? She's complicit. — SKeveryday (@ChangeOfHabits) June 12, 2017