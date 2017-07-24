"Pardon" the hell out of me, but the wknd.'s over. Back on your heads, wage-slaves!

Business Plot Two Point Oh {Beta}: RISE & FALL OF THE DERP REICH

Any fascist regime deficient in either the means, the will, or the aptitude to censor, jail or terminate non-compliant members of the press & judiciary is doomed to fail.

Fingers crossed.

A round-up rounded-up, at FairAndUNbalanced.

Pharyngula: Jim Carrey wants us to suffer. For our own good, of course. Does that explain Carrey's oeuvre? 'Cause it's hurtin' me.

It's the economy, cretin! Brad Reed, Raw Story: "Unemployed ex-Carrier worker: Trump ‘blew smoke up our asses’ with a ‘shit-eating grin’ on his face".

digby at Hullabaloo: Banana Republic time.

