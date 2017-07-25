Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

"Truthy" QOTD: "I did not have collusional relations w/ that country." - First Son-in-Law J.K.

Booman on the Trump Organization's "Friends of Pussy-Grabbing" list. Eeeew.

Ed of Gin and Tacos pimps a brace of items he has in the "mainstream media".

Everything's political: A different convention would like to lock "him" up.

"Trump and the Christian Fascists", from Chris Hedges at Truthdig.

And Paul Waldman on confident liar Anthony Scaramucci: "At Last, Trump Finds His Mini-Me".

Aggregated by M. "Web of Evil" Bouffant.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV