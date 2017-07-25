Mike's Blog Round Up
"Truthy" QOTD: "I did not have collusional relations w/ that country." - First Son-in-Law J.K.
Booman on the Trump Organization's "Friends of Pussy-Grabbing" list. Eeeew.
Ed of Gin and Tacos pimps a brace of items he has in the "mainstream media".
Everything's political: A different convention would like to lock "him" up.
"Trump and the Christian Fascists", from Chris Hedges at Truthdig.
And Paul Waldman on confident liar Anthony Scaramucci: "At Last, Trump Finds His Mini-Me".
Aggregated by M. "Web of Evil" Bouffant.
Comments