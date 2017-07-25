"Truthy" QOTD: "I did not have collusional relations w/ that country." - First Son-in-Law J.K.

Booman on the Trump Organization's "Friends of Pussy-Grabbing" list. Eeeew.

Ed of Gin and Tacos pimps a brace of items he has in the "mainstream media".

Everything's political: A different convention would like to lock "him" up.

"Trump and the Christian Fascists", from Chris Hedges at Truthdig.

And Paul Waldman on confident liar Anthony Scaramucci: "At Last, Trump Finds His Mini-Me".

Aggregated by M. "Web of Evil" Bouffant.