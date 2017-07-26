Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
"Boy Scouts", or Brown Shirts? Among many, Bark Bark Woof Woof on Trump at the B.S. Jamboree. "It reads like a combination of a bad acid trip and a Hitler Youth rally."

Green Eagle looks into the future while excoriating "Maverick" McCain.

"Here we are again, back at the Capitol as a community of law enforcement professionals to say no to bad public policy," said Houston's police chief. The policy? Toilet policing, of course. Rewire.

Hot mic: Senators on Texas Congressman/buffoon Farenthold (“Well, he’s huge. And he — I don’t mean to be unkind, but he’s so unattractive it’s unbelievable,” Collins said, before adding, “Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this Playboy bunny?”) & Trump ("I think he’s crazy."). Refinery 29.

REEFER MADNESS REDUX: Zandar Versus The Stupid.

Almost forgot to plug myself: This separation of wheat from chaff performed by M. Bouffant of Web of Evil.


